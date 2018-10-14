Colorado Triathlete

Chris Leiferman Wins Ironman Louisville

| By

Sam Long Takes Second

Chris Leiferman
Chris Leiferman breaks the tape in Louisville (Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Chris Leiferman (Boulder, Colo.) and Jen Spieldenner (Findlay, Ohio) took the top honors at this year’s IRONMAN Louisville with finishing times of 7:34:08 and 8:43:22, respectively. Officials shortened the swim course due to rising water levels.

Sam Long (Boulder, Colo.) finished in second place for the men with a time of 7:39:21 while Greg Close (Brooklyn, NY) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 7:42:55.

On the women’s side, Michaela Herlbauer (Hallein, Austria) finished second with a time of 8:45:29 and Lisa Roberts (Tucson, Ariz.) finished third with a total time of 8:46:15.

Top Men

*Swim course shortened to approximately .9 miles

    *SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH
1. Chris Leiferman USA 00:12: 55 4:34:57 2:38:54 07:34:08
2. Sam Long USA 00:12:57 4:23:35 2:55:35 07:39:21
3. Greg Close USA 00:14:01 4:30:14 2:49:47 07:42:55
4. Jeremy Jurkiewicz FRA 00:12:00 4:43:00 2:47:41 07:50:21
5. Tripp Hipple   USA  00:12:45 4:32:18 3:03:59 07:57:10

Top Women

*Swim course shortened to approximately .9 miles

  *SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH  
1. Jennifer Spieldenner USA 00:12:24 5:05:40 3:16:23 08:43:22
2. Michaela Herlbauer AUT 00:13:35 5:22:03 3:00:22 08:45:29
3. Lisa Roberts USA 00:15:54 5:10:29 3:08:37 08:46:15
4. Lenny Ramsey DLD 00: 5:51 5:17:56 3:26:01 09:11:34
5. Katie Thomas   USA  00: 13:21 5:11:19 3:36:36 09:12:43

