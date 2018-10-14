Chris Leiferman Wins Ironman Louisville

Sam Long Takes Second

Chris Leiferman (Boulder, Colo.) and Jen Spieldenner (Findlay, Ohio) took the top honors at this year’s IRONMAN Louisville with finishing times of 7:34:08 and 8:43:22, respectively. Officials shortened the swim course due to rising water levels.

Sam Long (Boulder, Colo.) finished in second place for the men with a time of 7:39:21 while Greg Close (Brooklyn, NY) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 7:42:55.

On the women’s side, Michaela Herlbauer (Hallein, Austria) finished second with a time of 8:45:29 and Lisa Roberts (Tucson, Ariz.) finished third with a total time of 8:46:15.

Top Men

*Swim course shortened to approximately .9 miles

*SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Chris Leiferman USA 00:12: 55 4:34:57 2:38:54 07:34:08 2. Sam Long USA 00:12:57 4:23:35 2:55:35 07:39:21 3. Greg Close USA 00:14:01 4:30:14 2:49:47 07:42:55 4. Jeremy Jurkiewicz FRA 00:12:00 4:43:00 2:47:41 07:50:21 5. Tripp Hipple USA 00:12:45 4:32:18 3:03:59 07:57:10

Top Women

