Mike Ricci is the head coach of D3 Multisport, which he founded on the principles of Desire, Determination, and Discipline. He is a Level III USA Triathlon certified coach and has been honored as a USA Triathlon coach of the year. At D3 Multisport, he mentors eight coaches and oversees the progression of hundreds of triathletes that include age-group world champions and IRONMAN world championship qualifiers. He was also the head coach from 2010-2013 of the University of Colorado triathlon team, guiding the team to four consecutive national triathlon team titles. His love for red, white, and blue was profoundly deepened during his tenure with the United States Marine Corps, providing invaluable leadership experience that he brings to his coaching. Learn more about D3 Multisport’s coaching programs, including 1-to-1 coaching and training plans at D3Multisport.com.