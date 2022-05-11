Living the Dream: Benedikt Bettin Talks About Winning Collegiate Nationals and Racing the World Triathlon Circuit

“This is exactly what I want to be doing,” says Benedikt Bettin. Bettin is the 2022 national collegiate champion in both the Draft-legal Sprint event and the Olympic Distance race. He led the University of Colorado triathlon team to a second place team finish at the recent USA Triathlon Collegiate Club Nationals. He’s also been busy racing the World Triathlon circuit with two races under his belt so far this season, including a recent top-10 performance at the Americas Triathlon Cup Salinas in Ecuador.

Bettin sat down with Colorado Triathlete editor, Adam Hodges, for a wide-ranging interview in which he discusses how he got started in triathlon at age 12, what brought him to Boulder to study physics at the University of Colorado, and his future aspirations in the sport. He also walks us through his two wins at collegiate nationals and provides some advice for younger triathletes looking to race triathlons in college.