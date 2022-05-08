Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

Strava   Instagram   Facebook   YouTube

Photos from the IRONMAN World Championship in St. George

| By

After a two-year wait due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 2,800 elite professional and age-group athletes tackled the most iconic one-day endurance event in the world. This edition of the IRONMAN World Championship event was historic with St. George, Utah becoming the first location to host the IRONMAN World Championship outside of the state of Hawai`i since its origins in 1978. A diverse lineup of participants representing 80 countries, regions and territories competed in the 2021 edition (postponed from last year) of the IRONMAN World Championship, which consisted of a 2.4-mile (3,8 km) swim, 112-mile (180,2 km) bike and a 26.2-mile (42,2 km) run, all of which must be completed within 17 hours from when they started in order for athletes to be recognized as official IRONMAN finishers.

Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt and Switzerland’s Daniela Ryf were crowned world champions with Colorado athletes, led by Chris Leiferman, taking several top-10 spots in the men’s pro field.

Read the Full Race Report

Photos by Getty Images for IRONMAN.

Related:

IRONMAN World ChampionsColorado’s Chris Leiferman Fourth at IRONMAN World Championship, Norway’s Blummenfelt and Switzerland’s Ryf Crowned World Champions IRONMAN logo2020 IRONMAN World Championship and IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Are Postponed Due to Covid-19 Pandemic Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR) earns first world title in dominating performance at the 2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship presented by Utah Sports Commission on Saturday, Septemeber 18, 2021 (Photo Credit: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN)Boulder’s Sam Long and Jeanni Metzler Claim Runner-up Spots at 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Mirinda CarfaeCarfrae Runs to Third IRONMAN World Championship Potts, Hoffman Lead Colorado Athletes in Kona

On the Web Since 1999

Search by category

Alp Multisport Publications
Contact | Privacy Policy | Ads

Newsletter | Write for Us