Photos from the IRONMAN World Championship in St. George

After a two-year wait due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 2,800 elite professional and age-group athletes tackled the most iconic one-day endurance event in the world. This edition of the IRONMAN World Championship event was historic with St. George, Utah becoming the first location to host the IRONMAN World Championship outside of the state of Hawai`i since its origins in 1978. A diverse lineup of participants representing 80 countries, regions and territories competed in the 2021 edition (postponed from last year) of the IRONMAN World Championship, which consisted of a 2.4-mile (3,8 km) swim, 112-mile (180,2 km) bike and a 26.2-mile (42,2 km) run, all of which must be completed within 17 hours from when they started in order for athletes to be recognized as official IRONMAN finishers.

Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt and Switzerland’s Daniela Ryf were crowned world champions with Colorado athletes, led by Chris Leiferman, taking several top-10 spots in the men’s pro field.

Photos by Getty Images for IRONMAN.