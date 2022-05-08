Colorado Triathlete

Simon Butterworth Captures Men’s 75-79 Age-Group Title at IRONMAN World Championship, Steven Galat Men’s 60-64 Title

ST. GEORGE, Utah (May 8, 2022) – Two Colorado age-group triathletes claimed championship titles at the IRONMAN World Championship in St. George, Utah, on Saturday. Steven Galat of Woodland Park claimed the IRONMAN World Championship title in the men’s 60-64 age-group, and Simon Butterworth of Lafayette captured the championship title in the men’s 75-79 age-group. Galat completed the event in 10:36:16 with a 1:05:18 swim, 5:43:59 bike, and 3:35:22 run. Butterworth finished in 15:58:18 with a 1:31:43 swim, 7:24:34 bike, and 6:31:13 run.

Ranging in age from 18-79, more than 2,800 athletes toed the start line representing more than 80 countries, regions and territories to compete in this world-renowned event. The event, which is historically held in Hawai`i, came to St. George, Utah for the 2021 edition after a more than two year wait due to COVID, and will return to Kailua-Kona Hawaii in October for the 2022 edition. 

The race encompassed a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim in the ROKA Swim Course that took place at the Sand Hollow State Park Reservoir in Hurricane, Utah, followed by the 112-mile (180.2 km) FulGaz Bike Course that led athletes through stunning desert landscapes with 7,374 feet (2,248 meters) of elevation gain and an unforgettable climb through the Snow Canyon State Park at the 100-mile mark. The 26.2-mile (42.2 km) HOKA Run Course took athletes on two loops through St. George with 1,413 feet (431 meters) of climbing before culminating in an unforgettable finish line experience in the heart of downtown St. George. 

Of the 25 age-group division world champions, 11 hailed from the United States — including two from Colorado — while Austria, Australia, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands all had two world champions each. Rounding out the representing countries of the 2021 world champions was Finland, Great Britain, New Zealand, Switzerland with one each.

The overall professional winners for the event saw Daniela Ryf from Switzerland earn her fifth IRONMAN World Championship title, while Kristian Blummenfelt from Norway added his first IRONMMAN World Championship title to his Olympic Gold, only the second person ever to claim that feat.  

ST. GEORGE, UTAH (May 7): Simon Butterworth crosses the finish line to become the Men’s 75-79 age-group world champion at the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship in St. George Utah. (Photo by FinisherPix)

