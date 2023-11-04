Colorado Triathlete

Rudy von Berg Sets Course Record at IRONMAN Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2023) – Florida’s Panhandle and the pristine Gulf of Mexico coastline provided a stunning backdrop for the 25th edition of the Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN Florida triathlon, part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series, on Saturday, Nov. 4. With many of triathlon’s best on hand, Rudy von Berg (USA) topped the men’s field with an impressive performance and setting a new course best with a time of 7:34:41, topping Gustav Iden’s time in 2021 by over eight minutes. In the women’s professional race, Skye Moench (USA) earned a hard-fought victory finishing with a time of 8:22:29 while also setting a new bike course best for the women with a 4:23:09 bike split.

Finishing just behind von Berg in second on the men’s professional podium was Kacper Stepniak (POL), who came in with a finishing time of 7:42:03 and Matthew Marquardt (USA) who rounded out the podium in third with a time of 7:44:27. In the professional women’s race, India Lee (GBR) took second in 8:31:01, while Jocelyn McCauley (USA) finished in third with a time of 8:33:56.

Rudy von Berg breaks the finish line tape
Rudy von Berg (USA) wins the men’s professional race setting a new course best of 7:34:41 (Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Top-5 Pro Men

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Rudy von BergUSA00:50:4504:00:3102:38:2407:34:41
2. Kacper StepniakPOL00:50:3904:00:0002:45:4107:42:03
3. Matthew MarquardtUSA00:50:4404:00:3002:47:5807:44:27
4. Matt HansonUSA00:53:4004:12:4702:34:0707:45:26
5. Magnus DitlevDNK 00:50:5403:59:0302:52:4107:48:53

Top-5 Pro Women

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Skye MoenchUSA00:58:4204:23:0902:54:4408:22:29
2. India LeeGBR00:55:4104:25:3903:03:2508:31:01
3. Jocelyn McCauleyUSA00:57:5304:23:5703:06:1608:33:56
4. Erin SnelgroveCAN01:05:1904:35:1102:58:0808:47:06
5. Alice AlbertsUSA 00:58:4204:37:1603:06:4808:49:14

