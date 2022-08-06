Sharpe and McBride Claim Victories at 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder, Metzler and Hoffman Podium

BOULDER, Colo. (Aug. 6, 2022) – Boulder provided a stunning backdrop for the 20th edition of the IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder triathlon. With some of triathlon’s best on hand, a pair of Canadians took top honors on the day. Matthew Sharpe (CAN) won the men’s professional race with a finishing time of 3:49:56 while Rach McBride (CAN) topped the podium in the women’s professional race with a time of 4:12:53.



In the men’s race, Boulder residents Justin Metzler (USA) took second with a finishing time of 3:50:48 and Ben Hoffman (USA) posted a 3:51:01 finishing time that was good for third place. Colorado School of Mines graduate Marty Andrie (USA) finished fourth, while Adam Feigh (USA) of Grand Junction finished fifth.

In the women’s race, Lesley Smith (USA) took second behind McBride with a time of 4:16:13, while Hannah Wells (NZL) finished in third with a time of 4:19:30.

Top-5 Men

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Matthew Sharpe CAN 00:25:27 02:05:02 01:17:11 03:49:56 2. Justin Metzler USA 00:26:34 02:03:04 01:18:44 03:50:48 3. Ben Hoffman USA 00:26:36 02:02:48 01:18:54 03:51:01 4. Marty Andrie USA 00:25:29 02:04:28 01:19:09 03:51:41 5. Adam Feigh USA 00:27:45 02:02:41 01:19:26 03:52:34

Top-5 Women

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Rach McBride CAN 00:29:11 02:11:36 01:29:15 04:12:53 2. Lesley Smith USA 00:29:15 02:18:02 01:25:45 04:16:13 3. Hannah Wells NZL 00:29:16 02:16:44 01:30:47 04:19:30 4. Mollie Hebda USA 00:29:13 02:18:05 01:33:29 04:23:40 5. Danielle Lewis USA 00:33:56 02:14:28 01:33:26 04:24:34

Full Results