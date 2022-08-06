Sharpe and McBride Claim Victories at 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder, Metzler and Hoffman Podium

BOULDER, Colo. (Aug. 6, 2022) – Boulder provided a stunning backdrop for the 20th edition of the IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder triathlon. With some of triathlon’s best on hand, a pair of Canadians took top honors on the day. Matthew Sharpe (CAN) won the men’s professional race with a finishing time of 3:49:56 while Rach McBride (CAN) topped the podium in the women’s professional race with a time of 4:12:53.
In the men’s race, Boulder residents Justin Metzler (USA) took second with a finishing time of 3:50:48 and Ben Hoffman (USA) posted a 3:51:01 finishing time that was good for third place. Colorado School of Mines graduate Marty Andrie (USA) finished fourth, while Adam Feigh (USA) of Grand Junction finished fifth.
In the women’s race, Lesley Smith (USA) took second behind McBride with a time of 4:16:13, while Hannah Wells (NZL) finished in third with a time of 4:19:30.
Top-5 Men
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Matthew Sharpe
|CAN
|00:25:27
|02:05:02
|01:17:11
|03:49:56
|2. Justin Metzler
|USA
|00:26:34
|02:03:04
|01:18:44
|03:50:48
|3. Ben Hoffman
|USA
|00:26:36
|02:02:48
|01:18:54
|03:51:01
|4. Marty Andrie
|USA
|00:25:29
|02:04:28
|01:19:09
|03:51:41
|5. Adam Feigh
|USA
|00:27:45
|02:02:41
|01:19:26
|03:52:34
Top-5 Women
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|FINISH
|1. Rach McBride
|CAN
|00:29:11
|02:11:36
|01:29:15
|04:12:53
|2. Lesley Smith
|USA
|00:29:15
|02:18:02
|01:25:45
|04:16:13
|3. Hannah Wells
|NZL
|00:29:16
|02:16:44
|01:30:47
|04:19:30
|4. Mollie Hebda
|USA
|00:29:13
|02:18:05
|01:33:29
|04:23:40
|5. Danielle Lewis
|USA
|00:33:56
|02:14:28
|01:33:26
|04:24:34