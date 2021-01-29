Colorado Triathlete

Your news source for triathlon in Colorado since 1999!

Ultraman World Champion Dede Griesbauer Joins Team UCAN

| By

The Ultraman World Record holder, Dede Griesbauer, has officially joined Team UCAN. Dede, at age 49, broke the world record at Ultraman Florida 2020 by over an hour with a time of 22 hours 48 minutes and 31 seconds and won the women’s race by nearly 4 hours. Dede had been holding onto the overall lead for over 300 miles and stunned the world by taking 2nd overall in a competitive field of both men and women. The old adage “age is just a number” could not ring truer than in the case of Dede Griesbauer, who is also the oldest female pro racing IRONMAN.

Read more…

Dede Griesbauer wins Ultraman Florida 2020
Dede Griesbauer wins Ultraman Florida 2020 (photo by Kris McFarland)

Related:

Boulder’s Tim Don and Dede Griesbauer Take First and Second at Ironman Mallorca Video: Interview with Dede Griesbauer Griesbauer Grinds out a 12-Hour World Time Trial Championship Title Vanlandingham Crowned XTERRA World Champion Team USA Claims Six Sprint World Titles in Rainy Beijing
Colorado Triathlete
Colorado Triathlete Colorado Triathlete
PO Box 460
Blackhawk, CO 80422

Contact Us