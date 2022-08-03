Watch IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder Live on Outside TV, Next Year’s Race to Move to June

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder is set to celebrate 20 years of racing when the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder triathlon takes place this Saturday, August 6. Many of triathlon’s best, including local competitors Tim O’Donnell and Justin Metzler in the men’s field, and three-time IRONMAN World Champion Mirinda Carfrae in the women’s field, will compete for a total professional prize purse of $30,000 USD.

The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder is a dual qualifier offering slots to both the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah, and the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland.

The course will lead athletes through a 1.2-mile swim at the Boulder Reservoir, a 56-mile bike through the rolling hills of Boulder County, and a 13.1-mile two-loop run along the Boulder Reservoir roads, up 63rd Street to Monarch, and along the Dam Road.

The race will be broadcast live on Outside TV. Coverage will begin with a pre-race show at 6:30 a.m. MT that previews the pro field and course, while also including exclusive interviews with triathlon personalities and other special guests. See the full event schedule below.

IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder to Shift Dates in 2023

Next year, instead of an August race date, IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder will take place on June 10, 2023.

“We’re proud of the legacy that has been built over the last 20 years here in Boulder,” said Tim Brosious, Northwest Regional Director for The IRONMAN Group. “Anyone that has raced here over the years can attest to the unforgettable experience that racing here on the footsteps of the Rockies offers. There isn’t a much better venue to host a summer race than here in Boulder and we know this new June date will continue to showcase the beauty of Colorado. We are very grateful to the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as the City and County of Boulder, for their endless support of this long-running and popular IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder event.”

Athletes can begin registering for next year’s race on Thursday, August 4.