2019 Ironman 70.3 Boulder Photo Gallery

Photos from this year’s Ironman 70.3 Boulder. Men’s podium: Chris Leiferman, Tyler Butterfield, and Kennett Peterson. Women’s podium: Skye Moench, Lesley Smith, and Meredith Kessler.
| By Kristen McFarland
Kristen McFarland is the founder and publisher of Colorado Triathlete. As an athletic trainer and massage therapist, she works with professional triathletes in Boulder that have included both ITU and Ironman world champions.