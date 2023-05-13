Colorado Triathlete

Sam Long Strikes Again at IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (May 13, 2023) – A week after being crowned the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 North American champion, Boulder’s Sam Long (USA) took the men’s professional race title at the IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast with an overall time of 3:36:00.

Long exited the swim in 12th place, 3:41 back from the leader. Long used a powerful bike split to climb up the leaderboard and enter the second transition area in first place. Lionel Sanders (CAN) who found himself in a similar situation as Long, exited the water in 13th but he too clawed his way back for a strong second-place finish in the men’s race with a finishing time of 3:39:56. Rounding out the podium with his second third-place finish in a week was Jackson Laundry (CAN) with a finishing time of 3:42:24.

Top-5 Pro Men

  SWIMBIKERUNFINISH
1. Sam LongUSA00:28:3001:52:5601:11:5103:36:00
2. Lionel SandersCAN00:28:3301:54:1001:14:1903:39:56
3. Jackson LaundryCAN00:27:2401:55:1301:16:4203:42:24
4. Tim O’DonnellUSA00:25:3901:56:5601:19:2903:45:07
5. Trevor FoleyUSA 00:29:1901:55:1901:18:3203:46:06
Sam Long crosses the finish line at the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast
Sam Long wins the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images for IRONMAN).

