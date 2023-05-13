Sam Long Strikes Again at IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (May 13, 2023) – A week after being crowned the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 North American champion, Boulder’s Sam Long (USA) took the men’s professional race title at the IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast with an overall time of 3:36:00.

Long exited the swim in 12th place, 3:41 back from the leader. Long used a powerful bike split to climb up the leaderboard and enter the second transition area in first place. Lionel Sanders (CAN) who found himself in a similar situation as Long, exited the water in 13th but he too clawed his way back for a strong second-place finish in the men’s race with a finishing time of 3:39:56. Rounding out the podium with his second third-place finish in a week was Jackson Laundry (CAN) with a finishing time of 3:42:24.

Top-5 Pro Men

SWIM BIKE RUN FINISH 1. Sam Long USA 00:28:30 01:52:56 01:11:51 03:36:00 2. Lionel Sanders CAN 00:28:33 01:54:10 01:14:19 03:39:56 3. Jackson Laundry CAN 00:27:24 01:55:13 01:16:42 03:42:24 4. Tim O’Donnell USA 00:25:39 01:56:56 01:19:29 03:45:07 5. Trevor Foley USA 00:29:19 01:55:19 01:18:32 03:46:06